Indians put Miller on disabled list, Tomlin out 6 weeks

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 file photo, American League's Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller throws a pitch, during the MLB baseball All-Star Game in Miami. The Cleveland Indians have placed All-Star reliever Andrew Miller on the disabled list with right knee tendinitis. Miller is one of baseball's best late-innings pitchers and he's one of the most important players for the defending AL champions. He has been uncharacteristically wild of late, walking 10 batters in the past 21 innings. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo