Rams DL Dominique Easley to miss season with knee injury

FILE - This is a Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, shows Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley after an NFL football in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the situation says Los Angeles Rams' Dominique Easley is expected to miss the season with a torn knee ligament. The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, because the Rams hadn't announced the severity of the injury for Easley, a likely starter this season. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo