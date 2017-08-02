Stage all set for Hardee at worlds after Eaton's retirement

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2012, file photo, United State's Trey Hardee competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games, in London. Hardee wants to set the record straight: No, he's not retired. Never has been. The two-time world champion decathlete understands why everyone may have jumped to that conclusion. He's 33, has been sidelined by an assortment of injuries and did some broadcasting work for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Pawel Kopczynski, Pool, File AP Photo