Sports

Barcelona says Neymar wants to leave club amid PSG rumors

By MANU FERNANDEZ and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

August 02, 2017 1:15 AM

SANT JOAN DESPI, Spain

Barcelona says Neymar plans to leave the club amid rumors of a blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The club says the Brazil striker told his teammates Wednesday "that he had the intention of leaving the club and seeking his future elsewhere, and the coach has given him permission to leave training."

PSG is rumored to be ready to pay his release clause of 222 million euros ($262 million). That would dwarf the 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Barcelona says Neymar left the training ground 30 minutes after arriving on Wednesday.

