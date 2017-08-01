Dustin Fowler arrives in Oakland ready for a fresh start

FILE - In this June 29, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees' Dustin Fowler is checked by a team trainer after an injury during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. The Oakland Athletics' likely center fielder of the future didn't know anybody Tuesday, a day after being traded by the Yankees in the deal that sent Sonny Gray to New York. As Gray's news conference in the Bronx showed on the A's clubhouse TV with his former teammates tuning in, Fowler discussed his own journey West. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo