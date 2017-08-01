Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer follows through on a delivery during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Miami.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer follows through on a delivery during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP Photo

Nationals ace Scherzer leaves in 2nd inning with neck spasm

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 5:50 PM

MIAMI

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer hit his first career home run Tuesday night before a neck spasm cut short his outing against the Miami Marlins after he pitched only one inning.

Scherzer slept funny and left the game as a precaution, the Nationals said.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner worked a 1-2-3 first inning, and in the top of the second he hit a three-run homer.

He went to the mound for the bottom of the second, but walked off pointing to his neck and shaking his head after throwing a wild warmup pitch.

Washington manager Dusty Baker came out of the dugout to meet Scherzer, who said, "I can't go." He left with the Nationals leading 6-0.

Scherzer came into the game with a 12-5 record, 2.23 ERA and a league-best 201 strikeouts for the NL East leaders.

