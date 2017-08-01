Ageless Witten's Hall visit begs question: Will he make it?

FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten takes the field during NFL football training camp, in Oxnard, Calif. Jason Witten is in his 15th training camp, and about to head to Canton to watch his boss for all those years, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, get inducted into the Hall of Fame. It begs the obvious question: Will his turn come? Gus Ruelas, File AP Photo