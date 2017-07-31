Home plate umpire Doug Eddings and Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz watch as Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a single to center off a pitch from Mariners starter Felix Hernandez in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Sports

After Yu: Rangers lose 6-4 to Mariners after dealing ace

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

July 31, 2017 8:36 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Robinson Cano had a two-run single in the ninth and the Seattle Mariners won 6-4 at Texas on Monday night, only hours after the Rangers had traded pitcher Yu Darvish.

The Mariners trailed 4-0 after two innings before getting even against Cole Hamels, the remaining ace for Texas now that Darvish is with the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cano lined a ball over the head of right fielder Shin-Soo Choo, getting two runs home before he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double. The hit came right after pitching coach Doug Brocail was ejected for arguing a balk called against Alex Claudio (2-1) that put runners at second and third.

David Phelps (1-1) struck out five in 1 2/3 innings before Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

Rougned Odor and Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers, who had five hits in the first two innings against Felix Hernandez and then one the rest of the game. They struck out 13 times against four pitchers.

