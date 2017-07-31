Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez 47) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Miami.
Sports

Nationals' Gonzalez loses no-hit bid in 9th inning vs Miami

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 6:23 PM

MIAMI

Washington Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez's bid for a no-hitter has ended with a single by Dee Gordon to start the ninth inning.

Gordon hit a soft liner to the opposite field on a 1-1 pitch. It was his 106th pitch Monday night. The Nationals have taken Gonzalez out of the game leading 1-0.

The game is the Nationals' first in Miami since Washington ace Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but lost on June 21.

There has been only one no-hitter in the majors this season, and it was at Marlins Park. Edinson Volquez pitched it for Miami against Arizona last month.

