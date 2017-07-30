FIE- In this April 16, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, of Switzerland, right, looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Sobotka, left, of the Czech Republic, defends during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in St. Louis. The Wild announced Sunday, July 30, announced that they have agreed to terms with Niederreiter on a five-year, $26.25 million contract.
FIE- In this April 16, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, of Switzerland, right, looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Sobotka, left, of the Czech Republic, defends during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in St. Louis. The Wild announced Sunday, July 30, announced that they have agreed to terms with Niederreiter on a five-year, $26.25 million contract. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo

Sports

Wild, Niederreiter agree to 5-year, $26.25 million contract

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 6:47 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with right wing Nino Niederreiter on a five-year, $26.25 million contract.

The Wild announced Sunday their deal with the restricted free agent, who established career highs last season with 25 goals, 32 assists and a plus-17 rating among several other categories. The 24-year-old Swiss star was one of four players to appear in every game for the Wild last season.

Niederreiter will make $4.6 million this season. The annual average value of the contract is $5.25 million for salary cap purposes.

With a big body in front of the net and a sharp shot, Niederreiter has thrived in Minnesota since being acquired four years ago in a trade with the New York Islanders for Cal Clutterbuck and a third-round draft pick.

