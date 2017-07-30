Wild, Niederreiter agree to 5-year, $26.25 million contract

FIE- In this April 16, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, of Switzerland, right, looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Sobotka, left, of the Czech Republic, defends during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in St. Louis. The Wild announced Sunday, July 30, announced that they have agreed to terms with Niederreiter on a five-year, $26.25 million contract. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo