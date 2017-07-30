Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson, left, steals second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada misses the ball during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Chicago.
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson, left, steals second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada misses the ball during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson, left, steals second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada misses the ball during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo

Sports

White Sox snap Indians' 9-game win streak on Davidson homer

By MATT SCHOCH Associated Press

July 30, 2017 2:24 PM

CHICAGO

Matt Davidson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

The win stopped Cleveland's nine-game winning streak. Chicago had lost 14 of 15 coming into the game and traded fan favorite Melky Cabrera to Kansas City shortly before the first pitch as part of a roster overhaul.

Jose Abreu got the ninth-inning rally started with a two-out double off Bryan Shaw (4-5) to set up Davidon's heroics, the 21st home run of his rookie season.

Tyler Clippard (2-6) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win, the first for the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field since July 2.

Francisco Lindor extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a third-inning homer, his 16th, giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State 2:25

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017
Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like 0:49

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like

View More Video