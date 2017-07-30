Sports

Seahawks open camp minus Malik McDowell after accident

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer

July 30, 2017 1:03 PM

RENTON, Wash.

An offseason that was filled with drama for the Seattle Seahawks added another layer on Sunday as rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell did not report for the start of training camp after being involved in a vehicular accident earlier in July.

Seattle's first day of camp was overshadowed by McDowell's absence. The team released a statement that McDowell is home recovering from the injuries and that team doctors have been in communication about his recovery.

McDowell was placed on the reserved/did not report list which opened up a spot on the 90-man roster for the Seahawks. When asked if McDowell may not play this season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said, "We'll see. I don't know that."

McDowell was Seattle's first selection in last spring's draft, taken in the second round out of Michigan State. He was expected to be a major contributor in Seattle's defensive line rotation as a rookie.

