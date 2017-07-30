Dean Kuykenell ,left, and his son Jake Kuykenell both of Burleson, Texas wait for the start of the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony to see Ivan Rodriguez, inducted at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Sports

52 living Hall of Famers have been introduced in Cooperstown

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 11:27 AM

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y.

Fifty-two living Hall of Famers have been introduced at the Baseball induction ceremony in Cooperstown.

They're seated behind the dais as the inductions get ready to begin for former players Jeff Bagwell, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez and Tim Raines, along with front-office whiz John Schuerholz and former baseball commissioner Bud Selig.

In the front row are Sue and Ned Raines. They say they're a bundle of nerves. Ned Raines says he's been nervous for a decade and was elated when Tim got the call in January in his last year on the ballot.

Also in the audience are Phil Garner, Jose Cruz, Jose Guzman, Larry Dierker, Willie Randolph, Bob Uecker, and golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez.

