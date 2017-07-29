Sports

Lima scores, Bingham has shutout in Earthquakes' 1-0 win

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 7:25 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Nick Lima scored his second goal of the season, David Bingham had his sixth shutout and the San Jose Earthquakes hung on to beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night.

San Jose (8-9-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with its first win since July 1.

Lima scored in the 58th minute off assists by Darwin Ceren and Shea Salinas. Salinas' corner kick found Ceren at the top of the box and he headed a pass to a waiting Lima. Lima trapped the pass and drilled the ball into the net.

Colorado was outshot 15-8 overall and had just two shots on target. The Rapids (6-12-2) are winless over their last three matches, and are 0-8-1 on the road this season.

