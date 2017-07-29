Raiders’ Derek Carr on holdout Donald Penn: “He knows how I feel about him.”

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr knows how much his offensive linemen mean to him.
So it’s no surprise the ex-Fresno State star gave particular notice to one absence as training camp practices began Saturday in Napa.
That would be left tackle Donald Penn who’s holding out because he wants to renegotiate his contract. Carr isn’t about to criticize Penn’s negotiating tactics.
“I would never put my hand in another man’s pocket,” Carr said. “I’ll stay far away from that. Everyone here top to bottom loves him. He knows that, but we’re focused on who’s here and getting better. He knows how everybody feels about him, but I’ll never step into another man’s situation like that.”
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio echoed Carr’s thoughts.
“We love Donald,” he said. “He’s a Raider. A good player and what’s important for us is focus on the work here, on the guys that are here, and that’s how we’re going to approach it. We love him and we hope that’s resolved shortly.”
The 34-year-old Penn signed a two-year deal in the 2016 offseason worth $11.9 million. Last season, he allowed only one sack in 621 pass snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. That one: in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, with the tackle and a broken leg landing Carr on injured reserve.
Carr said “if that’s his decision” to hold out, it doesn’t take away from “how I feel about him.”
“Same as my other offensive linemen,” Carr said. “They are the ones that protect me. Make sure I can go home and see my family every year. They make sure they work their tails off to make sure I can go home and play with my kids. What all of them means to me … I can’t put into words how much they mean to me.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
