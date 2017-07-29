Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic returns a shot to Caroline Garcia of France during their semifinal match at the Swedish Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Saturday, July 29, 2017.
Sports

Wozniacki faces Siniakova in Bastad final

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 11:57 AM

BASTAD, Sweden

Caroline Wozniacki was taken to three sets by unseeded Elise Mertens before winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 Saturday to advance to her second Swedish Open final.

The top-seeded Dane fired six aces on clay while her Belgian opponent had nine double faults.

Wozniacki lost the 2009 final to Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

Seventh-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic saved 88 percent of her breakpoints to beat Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5 in the other semifinal.

Siniakova lost in last year's final to Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Third-seeded Garcia was aiming to become the first French woman in the final in five years.

