Sports

Podolski scores twice in J-League debut as Kobe beats Omiya

The Associated Press

July 29, 2017 6:03 AM

KOBE, Japan

German striker Lukas Podolski scored twice in his J-League debut on Saturday as Vissel Kobe beat Omiya Ardija 3-1.

Podolski gave Kobe a 1-0 lead four minutes after the break with a left-foot shot from 23 meters.

Marcelo Toscano equalized on the hour mark but Podolski gave the hosts the lead for good two minutes later with a header.

Podolski moved from Turkish giant Galatasaray after signing a deal with Kobe estimated to be worth $5.3 million.

He is the highest-profile J-League import since Uruguay striker Diego Forlan, who played for Cerezo Osaka from 2014-15.

Hideo Tanaka scored with a long-range effort to complete the win for Kobe with 12 minutes left.

Ninth-place Kobe improved to 29 points — 12 behind leaders Cerezo Osaka, who were beaten 3-1 by crosstown rivals Gamba Osaka.

Elsewhere, Ken Tokura and Jay Bothroyd scored to give Consadole Sapporo a 2-0 win over nine-man Urawa Reds.

Tokura opened the scoring with a first-half header and Bothroyd sealed victory two minutes from time, heading home a Shinji Ono cross.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State 2:25

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017
Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like 0:49

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like

View More Video