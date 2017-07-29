Fresh faces: Half of US roster could change for World Cup

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017, file photo, United States' Michael Bradley hoists the trophy as the team celebrates after beating Jamaica 2-1 in the Gold Cup final soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif. U.S. coach Bruce Arena has used 47 players in 14 games since replacing Jurgen Klinsmann last November, including seven who made their national team debuts. He redefined roles of Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley and Fabian Johnson, and boosted Jorge Villafana and Kellyn Acosta to the top tier of his depth chart. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo