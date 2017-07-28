An MLB pitcher went down hard after taking a 108-mile per hour line drive to the head

In an MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, one of baseball’s hottest young pitchers suffered a frightening injury after a line drive struck him in the head.
Pitcher Robbie Ray, 25, has been enjoying a standout year for Diamondbacks and had allowed one hit in nearly two innings of work Friday when he faced Cardinal Luke Voit.
Voit returned a pitch from Ray right back where it came from, hitting the pitcher with a line drive that came off his bat at 108.1 miles per hour, according to MLB.com’s Statcast.
Ray immediately collapsed and was tended to by trainers. He was eventually taken off the field on a cart, but was able to stand under his own power and waive to the crowd in St. Louis, who gave him a standing ovation, according to Sports Illustrated.
This is what just happened to Robbie Ray in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/9F37Dwd1bU— Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 29, 2017
The Diamondbacks tweeted soon after the incident that Ray’s condition is still being determined.
Robbie Ray has been removed from tonight's #Dbacks game after being hit by a line drive.— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 29, 2017
On social media, fans were quick to express concern for Ray, as he became a trending topic on Twitter in the U.S.
The absolute worst thing that can happen in baseball just happened. Hoping Robbie Ray is okay. #STLCards— Dan Buffa (@buffa82) July 29, 2017
Sending thoughts & prayers to Robbie Ray.— Michele Taplin (@TaplinMichele) July 29, 2017
Poor Robbie Ray. Guy has been amazing this year, hope it's nothing serious.— Travis Smith (@TorguedeForce) July 29, 2017
Thoughts and prayers go out to Robbie Ray. Brutal shot to the head. You never want to see that. #Dbacks— Giants Trevyn (@GiantsTrevyn) July 29, 2017
Voit’s hit is far from the hardest hit ball in the MLB this year — New York Yankee Aaron Judge rocketed one pitch at a speed of 121.1 miles per hour. However, it was just a tad under his own hardest hit of the year, which was 108.3 mph, per Statcast.
