Sports

Charles scores 25 points, Liberty hold off Fever 85-84

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 6:29 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Tina Charles scored 25 points, Sugar Rodgers made two free throws with 11.2 seconds left and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 85-84 on Friday night.

Charles drew a double team in the paint and found Bria Hartley for an open 3-pointer with 1:19 left to give New York an 83-82 lead. After empty possessions at both ends, Indiana's Erica Wheeler had a layup blocked out of bounds by Kiah Stokes and Candice Dupree missed a baseline jumper.

After Rodgers' free throws, Natalie Achonwa made a layup with three seconds left but New York's Epiphanny Prince ran out the clock.

Hartley added 17 points for New York (11-10) and Shavonte Zellous had 11.

New York went on an 18-4 run in the third quarter, getting to 64-63 on Hartley's fast-break layup.

Achonwa led Indiana (8-15) with 19 points. Dupree and Tiffany Mitchell each had 14.

