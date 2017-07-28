Sports

Line drive hits Arizona starter Ray in head

ST. LOUIS

A line drive by St. Louis first baseman Luke Voit hit Arizona starter Robbie Ray in the head in the second inning of Friday night's game against St. Louis.

Ray, a left-hander, dropped flat on the mound.

Third baseman Daniel Descalso caught the ball in the air in foul territory for an out. His teammates quickly ran to his side.

Ray was helped up and then driven off the field on a cart for examination.

There was one out when Voit lined the ball up the middle and struck Ray.

T. J. McFarland, a left-hander, came in to pitch for the Diamondbacks.

Ray threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

