All-Pro Aaron Donald does not report to Rams training camp

FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald speaks with reporters after the first official day of the team's offseason football training program in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Donald has not reported to the Rams’ training camp, and general manager Les Snead says the club will continue negotiations on a contract extension. Donald didn’t join his veteran teammates in reporting to UC Irvine on Friday, July 28. The fourth-year pro also skipped several weeks of offseason workouts while his agent worked on a new deal that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. Greg Beacham, file AP Photo