Sports

Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 5:10 PM

MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.

Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.

Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is needed to get in the same number of practices.

Chryst says it is good for Wisconsin to have a presence in Milwaukee given how many fans that the Badgers have in southeastern Wisconsin. The practice will be open to the public.

Wisconsin opens the regular season on Sept. 1 against Utah State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State 2:25

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017
Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like 0:49

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like

View More Video