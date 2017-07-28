Sports

Cyprus champion APOEL fires Dutch coach 2 months into job

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 8:11 AM

NICOSIA, Cyprus

Cyprus champion Apoel says it has fired coach Mario Been two months after he took the job.

Apoel said in a statement Friday that Been was let go because the team's performance hasn't "lived up to expectations" despite the fact that qualifying match results still give it a chance to clinch a spot in a top-tier European competition.

Apoel's 1-0 away loss to Romania's Viitorul Constanta in Wednesday's Champions League third qualifying round, first-leg match soured the team's bosses and fans.

Been, a 53-year-old Dutchman, signed on as Apoel coach on May 26, after the team clinched a record-tying fifth straight Cyprus championship and 26th overall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like 0:49

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017
Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships 2:05

Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships

View More Video