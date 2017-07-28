Jayhawks preparing for trip to Italy with new-look roster

FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self applauds his team during the first half of a regional semifinal game against Purdue in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas is headed to Italy for four exhibition games in Rome and Milan. The trip allowed by the NCAA every four years comes at an opportune time as the Jayhawks attempt to replace four key contributors from last year’s Big 12 champions, and welcome six new faces that will be heavily counted upon in years to come. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo