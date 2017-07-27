Kyrie Irving to Kings rumors swirl, but is there anything to them?

Those Kyrie Irving to Kings rumors?
Ignore them. Though the Cleveland Cavaliers are intent on landing an elite young prospect in any prospective swap involving their starting point guard, the Kings are not interested for two main reasons.
They are devoting the next two years to developing and evaluating their younger players – in a full-blown rebuild mode – which makes them ill-inclined to venture into maximum salary territory in the immediate future. Additionally – and this is probably the most pertinent point – their most important decision-makers are not fans of Irving’s one-dimensional game. Though he gets you buckets, he is a below-average defender who is more adept at creating for himself than his teammates.
Then there are the intangibles. Irving doesn’t want to be the No. 2 option behind LeBron James, whose mere presence virtually ensures a Finals appearance?
Imagine McHale pursuing a divorce from Bird, Pippen from Jordan, Malone from Stockton, Duncan from Robinson. True, Kobe nudged Shaq out the door, but he cost himself a few rings in the process. Besides, Irving is no Kobe.
But let’s leave it at this: If you want to be the face of a franchise, fix your makeup first.
Ailene Voisin: 916-321-1208, @ailene_voisin
