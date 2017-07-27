Texans' O'Brien pleased with Watson's offseason progress

FILE - In this May 31, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson 4) waits for a snap during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Houston. Watson said following the NFL draft that--however soon his time came on the field--he was prepared to do whatever Houston asked of him, saying “All I need to do is put my head down, don’t say anything and learn from the veteran guys.”