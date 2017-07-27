Brazil's Gabi Nunes, upper right, heads the ball between Japan's Miho Manya, right, and Aya Sameshima
Brazil's Gabi Nunes, upper right, heads the ball between Japan's Miho Manya, right, and Aya Sameshima 3) during the first half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle.
Sports

Brazil rallies to tie Japan 1-1 in Tournament of Nations

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer

July 27, 2017 6:23 PM

SEATTLE

Camila scored in the 87th minute and Brazil rallied to tie Japan 1-1 on Thursday night in the opening game of the Tournament of Nations.

Camila, who came in off the bench in the second half, beat goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita with a blast from some 25 yards out. Camila plays for the NWSL's Orlando Pride.

Yuka Momiki, also a second-half sub, scored for Japan in the 63rd minute off a across from Emi Nakajima.

Five-time FIFA World Player of the Year Marta, who came to the United States this season to play for the Pride, had a good chance in the first half but Yamashita tipped the shot clear.

The United States was set to play Australia in the second game at CenturyLink Field. The multi-city summer tournament shifts to San Diego on Sunday.

  Comments  

