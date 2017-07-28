Friday's Sports Briefs

BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is all done with the tooth scary — at least for now.
The New York Yankees slugger was back in the starting lineup, a day after he accidentally lost half of his front left tooth during a home-plate celebration .
"I'm all good," he said. "Got it fixed."
The AL home run leader saw a dentist earlier in the day and got a temporary replacement. Later, he'll go back for a permanent piece.
On Thursday night, Judge was jarred when Brett Gardner's batting helmet accidentally popped him in the mouth. Gardner hit a winning home run in the bottom of the 11th inning and tossed his helmet as he approached the plate.
Judge picked up the helmet because he was worried someone might step on it and roll an ankle. Instead, he got hit by the helmet during all the jostling.
SWIMMING
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Simone Manuel felt the pressure of being an Olympic champion. It sure didn't bother her at the world championships.
The 20-year-old Texan backed up her historic victory in Rio de Janeiro by rallying to beat Sweden's world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom in the 100-meter freestyle.
Last summer, Manuel became the first African-American woman to win an individual swimming gold at the Olympics when she tied Canada's Penny Oleksiak for the top spot on the podium.
Another U.S. Olympic champion came up short in his bid for an individual gold in Budapest.
Ryan Murphy settled for silver in the 200 backstroke behind Russia's Evgeny Rylov, while another American, Jacob Pebley, took the bronze.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — They've done it again.
The U.S. women claimed a record-extending fifth world championship in water polo with a 13-6 victory over Spain.
Kiley Neushul scored four goals to help the two-time Olympic champions win back-to-back titles at the worlds. The pre-tournament favorites had beaten Russia 14-9 in the semifinal. The Russians finished with the bronze medal.
Spain fought to stay even at 3-3 before quick-fire goals from Neushul and Madeline Musselman gave the U.S. breathing room at halftime.
Captain Margaret Steffens added a couple of goals in what turned out to be a comfortable win on the back of strong defense.
U.S. goalkeeper Gabrielle Stone saved seven of 12 shots. Amanda Longan yielded Spain's other goal.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Randy Shannon got a $400,000 raise to go along with his promotion to defensive coordinator.
Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator in January, four days after the Gators beat Iowa 30-3 in the Outback Bowl. Shannon's contract was released Friday along with those of new assistants Ja'Juan Seider, Corey Bell and Brad Davis.
Shannon signed a three-year deal worth $890,000 annually. The contract includes $300,000 in retention bonuses, including $75,000 paid to Shannon for being employed on March 1. Shannon also gets $10,000 annually for the team's equipment/apparel contract with Nike, a dealer car and $1,500 as an academic incentive.
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia is taking a leave of absence because of a continuing medical problem.
The 68-year-old Moglia announced his plans Friday. The school granted him a five-month leave to deal with what he said was a bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies, which causes inflammation around his lungs and results is difficulty breathing.
Moglia said he's had the problem for three years and wants to get it fixed. Moglia said doctors have told him that time away will solve the issue and he'll be "100 percent ready to go" to return to coaching.
Assistant head coach Jamey Chadwell will take over Coastal Carolina in its first FBS season in the Sun Belt Conference.
Moglia missed conference media days because of a medical procedure.
HOCKEY
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed top center Ryan Johansen to an eight-year, $64 million contract, the largest deal the franchise has ever handed out.
General manager David Poile noted he's been looking for a No. 1 center for years and believes Johansen is poised to become an elite player in the NHL. Now the Predators have him under contract at an average of $8 million a year through the 2024-25 season, and linemates Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson are signed for the next five years.
The 24-year-old Johansen tied for the lead in scoring with 61 points over 82 games this season. He had 13 points in 14 playoff games this spring before acute compartment syndrome ended his postseason in the Western Conference final.
TENNIS
ATLANTA (AP) — Second-seeded John Isner beat Slovakia's Lukas Lacko 7-5, 6-4 to reach the BB&T Atlanta Open semifinals.
Seeking his fourth Atlanta title in five seasons, the big-serving Isner will face third-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Muller beat American Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-1.
Isner won the Hall of Fame Open on Sunday in Newport, Rhode Island, for his 11th career title — all at the ATP World Tour 250 level. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star lost to Nick Kyrgios last year in the final at Atlantic Station after winning the hard-court event the previous three seasons.
Fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund of England beat top-seeded Jack Sock of the United States 6-4, 6-1 in the night match. Edmund will face fourth-seeded Ryan Harrison, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Christopher Eubanks in an all-American match.
GOLF
IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Cristie Kerr birdied three of the last six holes in strong wind at Dundonald Links for a 1-over 73 and a one-stroke lead over Hall of Famer Karrie Webb in the Ladies Scottish Open.
Kerr played the first 11 holes in 4 over, with a double bogey on the par-5 third and bogeys on Nos. 6 and 11. The 39-year-old American had a 5-under 139 total.
"It was tough," Kerr said. "I didn't hit it that great today, but I still managed. My caddie and I managed the golf course well, and we made the recovery shots when we needed to. I'm just going to go hit a few balls and try to find the feel. It's hard when you play back-to-back in heavy wind with the swing, but we'll work on it."
She won the LOTTE Championship in April in Hawaii for her 19th LPGA Tour title.
AUGUSTA, Mo. (AP) — Erica Shepherd advanced to the U.S. Girls' Junior final at Boone Valley when Elizabeth Moon was penalized on the first extra hole for moving her ball before her par putt was conceded.
After missing a short birdie putt that would have ended the semifinal match, the 17-year-old Moon, from Forrest City, Arkansas, reached across the hole and pulled her ball back with her putter before Shepherd had an opportunity to concede the par putt. The action resulted in the loss of the hole and the match.
"I thought that since I would have given it to her, it would be just fine," said the 16-year-old Shepherd, from Greenwood, Indiana. "I feel awful, and I feel like I lost, and I want to cry. I feel bad for her, but I couldn't do anything. We both tried to get it to where that putt was given to her, but it just — it's the Rules of Golf. There's no after-the-fact. You can't."
Shepherd overcame a late two-hole deficit, taking No. 15 with a birdie and tying it with a par on No. 17. She also converted a difficult up-and-down on the par-3 16th.
