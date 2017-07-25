Spotlight on Kaepernick as Chargers audition Griffin

FILE - At left, in a Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. At right, in a Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Santa Clara, Calif. Michael Vick has some advice for Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL; get a haircut. During an appearance on Fox Sports 1 Monday, July 17, 2017, Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to shed his afro and cornrows look for a "clean cut" style in order to get a job. File AP Photo