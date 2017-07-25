Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones drives to the basket as Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn.
Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones drives to the basket as Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. The Day via AP Sean D. Elliot
Alyssa Thomas has 20 points, 9 boards, Sun top Sky 93-72

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:28 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 93-72 on Tuesday night.

Chicago was within 65-57 with 1:01 left in the third quarter but didn't score again until Cappie Pondexter's basket with 6:41 remaining. Courtney Williams answered at the other end for an 80-59 lead.

Jasmine Thomas and Williams each added 17 points for Connecticut (13-9). Jonquel Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds to help the Sun hold a 44-28 rebounding advantage. Jasmine Thomas had a game-high eight assists.

Jones had seven points and six rebounds in the first quarter, Williams scored 13 points in the first half and the Sun had a 38-32 halftime lead.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (8-14) with 20 points. Jessica Breland and Keisha Hampton each added 12 points for the Sky, who concluded a five-game road trip.

