Giants have one Top 100 prospect. Is it time to deal?

Still on the fence about whether the San Francisco Giants should trade away some of your favorite players before Monday’s trade deadline?
Perhaps this will help.
MLBPipeline.com’s midseason Top 100 Prospects list was just released and it features just one player in the Giants’ chain – shortstop/3B Christian Arroyo, ranked No. 68 on the list.
Arroyo was underwhelming in a 34-game audition in San Francisco earlier this season, with a .192/.244/.304 slash line. But take heart Giants fans. Last season New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was unimpressive during a September call-up, but this year Judge is not only a lock to named American League’s Rookie of the Year, he’s the frontrunner for the league’s MVP award, too.
Arroyo, who has a broken hand at the moment, remains an elite prospect but it’s clear that San Francisco’s cupboard looks a lot like ol’ Mother Hubbard’s (though help may be on the way thanks to the Giants 2017 draftees).
The Giants not only lack impact players ready to contribute at the big-league level (Madison Bumgarner was promoted in late June of 2010 and was crucial to the championship run), they also lack the assets necessary to pull of deals that can bolster a club on the verge of winning (Hunter Pence was acquired in a 2012 deadline deal and helped SF to a second title in three years).
Last season, San Francisco was in the market for a closer. Had the Giants acquired either Andrew Miller or Aroldis Chapman from the Yankees, they very well could’ve hoisted a fourth World Series trophy. As it was, the Indians and Cubs made deals with the Yankees and ended up in the Fall Classic.
Arroyo drew interest from several clubs at last year’s trade deadline, but the Giants were intent on keeping him. That could end up being a great decision.
Then again …
