Embattled Olympic boxing body picks Russia for 2019 worlds

FILE - This a Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016 file photo of AIBA President Ching-Kuo Wu as he poses for picture with referees in the ring after the final matches at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The embattled governing body of Olympic boxing has picked Russia to host the 2019 men's world championships, amid reports of a no-confidence vote against President Ching-Kuo Wu. The International Boxing Association, known as AIBA, says its executive committee chose Sochi to host the two-yearly event. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo