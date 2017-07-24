Spain's sports court opens disciplinary procedure vs. Villar

FILE - A Tuesday, July 18, 2017 file photo showing former President of the Spanish Football Federation, Angel Maria Villar, right, as he is lead by Spanish Civil Guard policeman to enter the Federation headquarters during an anti-corruption operation in Las Rozas, outside Madrid. The opening of the disciplinary procedure on Monday, July 24, 2017, clears the way for Spain's sports authority, the Higher Council of Sport, to rule whether it will temporarily suspend Villar when they meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. local time 1700 GMT).