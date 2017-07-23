1,000 swimmers, 102 races end ‘really fun season’ as Modesto champs take on coaching

The Ripon Sea Lions won the boys, girls and overall titles at Saturday’s Mid Valley Swim League Championships at the Downey High School pool.
Approximately, 1,000 swimmers – ages 6 to 18 – participated in the six-team, all-day event that featured 102 races.
Six teams were on hand to compete – the host Modesto Mavericks, Ripon, the Turlock Sea Dogs, the Manteca Dolphins, the Tracy Tritons and the Discovery Bay River Otters.
Turlock finished second , followed by Tracy, Discovery Bay, Modesto and Manteca.
Modesto’s first-year coach Kerra Bispo, who swam at Downey High and Brigham Young University, was pleased with the performance of her 140-member squad.
“A lot of best times and lot of great relays,” said Bispo, who is assisted by her sister Karlee, who swam at Downey and at the University of Texas. “It’s been a really fun meet.”
The Bispo sisters are happy they can give back to the sport they love and the city in which they grew up.
“It’s kind of exciting that we can have a team in our area,” said Karlee, the 2011 Big 12 Conference Swimmer of the Year. “So to be able to share it with other people and watch them improve and really start to love it, it’s been really fun this season. ... We’re really thankful to Modesto City Schools and Downey coach Tim Vesey for allowing us to use the pool.”
