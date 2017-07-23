Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships
Sisters Kerra and Karlee Bispo, who swam at Downey (Modesto, Calif.) High School and then in the NCAA, guided the Modesto Mavericks Swim Team in Saturday's Mid Valley Swim League Championships at Downey High, July 22, 2017. (jcortez@modbee.com)
jcortez@modbee.com
Downey returned to the winner's circle at the 11th annual Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2017, defeating Sonora in the final, 18-14. The Knights have won two of the last three championships.
Heather Winfree used baseball cards to tell her husband with kidney disease, Steve Winfree, that she is a kidney donor match. She hopes their story will bring more awareness to living kidney donations.
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco "El Muñeco" Delgado defeated Stockton's Richard "The Beast" Rigmaden via first-round knockout on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Omega Products International outdoor arena in Sacramento, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco "El Muñeco" Delgado (2-0, 2 KOs) will take on Richard Rigmaden (0-1) on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Omrga Products International outdoor arena in Sacramento. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado gets in a little road work on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Turlock (Calif.) High School. Delgado (2-0) is training for a July 1 bout in Sacramento against Richard Rigmaden of Stockton.
Modesto Bee sports editor Joe Cortez paid a visit to the Clarence Smit Museum in Ripon, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and discovered some interesting figures from Ripon's rich athletic history. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Water, sports drinks, energy drinks, milks and shakes. We have lots of choices when it comes to hydrating before a work-out or a game. Learn about the best ways to stay hydrated in this video from Cleveland Clinic.