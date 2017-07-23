Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships

Sisters Kerra and Karlee Bispo, who swam at Downey (Modesto, Calif.) High School and then in the NCAA, guided the Modesto Mavericks Swim Team in Saturday's Mid Valley Swim League Championships at Downey High, July 22, 2017. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco "El Muñeco" Delgado defeated Stockton's Richard "The Beast" Rigmaden via first-round knockout on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Omega Products International outdoor arena in Sacramento, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Modesto Bee sports editor Joe Cortez paid a visit to the Clarence Smit Museum in Ripon, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and discovered some interesting figures from Ripon's rich athletic history. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Members of the North team tried to stay cool during practice sessions at Turlock (Calif.) High School in preparation for the 32nd annual North/South Rotary All-Star Football Game.