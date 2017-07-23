FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2015 file photo, Bayern Munich player Philipp Lahm celebrates after a Super Cup soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern in Wolfsburg, Germany. Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has been voted the country’s top player for the first time in his final season before retiring. The 33-year-old Lahm, who ended his playing career in May, topped the poll of sports journalists in the Kicker magazine-organized survey.
Sports

July 23, 2017 8:00 AM

Philipp Lahm voted Germany's top player in his final season

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has been voted the country's top player for the first time in his final season before retiring.

The 33-year-old Lahm, who ended his playing career in May, topped the poll of sports journalists by Kicker magazine.

Lahm was honored for helping Bayern to a fifth successive Bundesliga success, giving the defender eight titles overall. In an illustrious career, Lahm also won the Champions League once, the German Cup six times and led Germany to World Cup glory in 2014.

Kicker says Lahm received 242 votes, 50 more than Toni Kroos, who helped Real Madrid to the Champions League and Spanish league double.

Julian Nagelsmann, who turned 30 on Sunday, was voted coach of the season for leading Hoffenheim into the Champions League.

