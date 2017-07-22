Sports

July 22, 2017 9:20 PM

Feilhaber helps Sporting KC to 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake

The Associated Press
SANDY, Utah

Benny Feilhaber scored on a penalty kick to help Sporting Kansas City to a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night, extending its unbeaten streak to seven games.

Kansas City (8-4-9) hasn't lost since May 27, 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids.

Feilhaber drew a penalty in the area against Marcelo Silva and converted from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 59th minute.

Luis Silva opened the scoring in the 43rd. Danilo Acosta played a long ball down the left sideline behind Joao Plata, who dropped it to Silva for the finish — past the outstretched arms of Tim Melia — into the side-net.

Melia had five saves.

Real Salt Lake (7-12-3) is unbeaten in its last three games and has scored 11 of its 28 goals this season over that span.

