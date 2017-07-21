Orlando City's Will Johnson, left, takes a shot on goal as Atlanta United's Carlos Carmona
Sports

July 21, 2017 6:31 PM

Guzan has shutout in 1st MLS game since 2008, Atlanta wins

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

U.S. national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan had a shutout in his return to Major League Soccer, Hector Villalba scored in the 86th minute and Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Friday night in the clubs' first meeting.

Expansion Atlanta (10-7-3) has won four straight games and five of its last six. Orlando (8-8-5) has just one win in its last eight home matches.

Villalba controlled a throw-in from Greg Garza, took two touches in space and sent a shot from distance into the upper-right corner for his ninth goal of the season. Guzan, a former English Premier League player, started in his first MLS game since 2008.

Guzan came up with two quality saves on set pieces. He dove to his right to get a hand on Jonathan Spector's header in the 39th minute and saved another header from Spector in the 63rd.

Orlando City's best scoring chance came in the 91st minute on Will Johnson's breakaway shot that sailed over the crossbar. Cyle Larin, who played 56 minutes for Canada on Thursday night in the Gold Cup, entered in the 72nd minute.

