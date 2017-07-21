Madrid to play Barcelona right after Club World Cup

FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, and Neymar pose with their new jersey during a press conference in Tokyo. Neymar is not for sale, according to Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu. Speaking Thursday, July 20, 2017 during an interview at The Associated Press, Bartomeu said: "He is not on the market." Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo