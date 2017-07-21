Sports

July 21, 2017 3:23 AM

2-year doping ban upheld for Finland, CSKA Moscow player

The Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld a two-year ban for CSKA Moscow midfielder Roman Eremenko for a positive test for cocaine.

CAS says the ban imposed by UEFA was "appropriate" and dismissed the Finland international's appeal.

The ban will expire on Oct. 5, 2018, when Eremenko will be 31.

Eremenko tested positive after playing in a Champions League game for CSKA Moscow against Bayer Leverkusen last September. The 2-2 result was not affected despite Eremenko scoring CSKA's second goal.

Born in Moscow, Eremenko grew up in Finland and has represented its national team 73 times.

