Thursday’s Modesto area local golf results

Creekside LadyBugs
First Flight: Pearl Cooper 94-24-70, Rosalie Schmierer 101-29-72.
Second Flight: Susan Neubaum 102-31-71, Val Guardino 106-32-74.
Third Flight: Carmen Ingols 115-35-80.
Chip-in: Pearl Cooper.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Low Net (Blind Draw)
First Flight: 1. Paulette Aldrich 68, T2. Tracy Davis, Claudia Matthys and Virginia Whitworth 71.
Second Flight: 1. Addie Hansberry 73, 2. Bev Noe - 76, T3. Marlene Brown and Linda O'Hearn 78.
Third Flight: 1. Donna Uhler 64, T2. Lue O'Brien and Lisa Cope 71, 4. Sandi Dempster 73.
Closest-to-the-Pin: #12 - Virginia Whitworth 26' 1".
Spring Creek CC Women’s Golf
First Flight - Low Gross: Patty Davis 89; First Low Net: Patti Gillihan 74; Second Low Net: Donna Tomlinson 75; Third Low Net (tie): Shelly Zeff and Silver Lamb 78.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Carol Blumberg 98; First Low Net (tie): Jean Fogg and Mary Whitaker 77.
Third Flight - Low Gross: Karen Cardoza 105; First Low Net: Adeline Schaapman 76; Second Low Net: Shirley Gahm 77.
Turlock Golf & CC
TWGC Sweeps
First Flight: T1. Gladys Gesicho and Jeanie Harcksen 73, T3. Ann Falk and Narjit Bhinder 76, 6. Lupe Gamez 79, 7. Jodi Karambela 80.
Second Flight: 1. Terry Newcomb 73, T2. Carol Berry, Patricia Glattke and Sandra Freeberg 75, 5. Becky Romero 77, 6. Alice Pollard 79, 7. Bernie Rocha 84.
Third Flight: 1. Lorraine Gonsalves 68, 2. Marlene Castro 71, 3. Ethel Goiburn 74, 4. Susan M. Dalbey 75, 5. Isabell McKay 78, 6. Jacqueline M. Williams 83.
