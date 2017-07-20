Baseball Capsules

Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.
The Pirates have won 11 of 13 and moved within three games of Milwaukee in a division that's tightened up since the All-Star break. The Brewers have lost five straight, cutting their lead to one game over the idle Chicago Cubs.
Polanco hit a solo shot off Jimmy Nelson (8-5) in the fourth inning, his ninth homer. Stewart scored the go-ahead run in the fifth on a single by Josh Harrison.
Jameson Taillon (6-3) struck out a season-high eight in 5 1/3 innings. Felipe Rivero worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save.
BRAVES 6, DODGERS 3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz pitched into the seventh inning and Atlanta stopped Los Angeles' 11-game winning streak.
The Dodgers had won 31 of their last 35 but could not overcome another shaky start by Brandon McCarthy (6-4), who was bothered by a blister and could be headed to the disabled list.
Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run homer for the Braves, who jumped out to a 6-1 lead after four innings against McCarthy. Foltynewicz (8-5) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five.
Rex Brothers, Arodys Vizcaino and Jim Johnson held the Dodgers scoreless over the last 2 2/3 innings. Johnson closed for his 22nd save, helped by a splendid defensive play from second baseman Johan Camargo.
Freddie Freeman singled in two runs for Atlanta. Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles.
The Dodgers had won 18 of their last 19 at home.
YANKEES 4, MARINERS 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Severino pitched out of trouble to throw seven shutout innings, and Brett Gardner hit a solo home run off Felix Hernandez in New York's victory over Seattle.
Severino (6-4) struck out six and allowed eight hits. Gardner connected against Hernandez (5-4) in the sixth. Other than that, Hernandez was as good as he's been in 2017, striking out a season-high nine and pitching at least seven innings for the second time.
Aaron Judge added a broken-bat RBI single in the eighth, just his fourth hit in 29 at-bats since the All-Star break. The Yankees added a pair of runs in the ninth with two outs on second baseman Robinson Cano's throwing error.
Three of New York's four runs were unearned.
PADRES 5, GIANTS 2
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jhoulys Chacin outpitched Madison Bumgarner, and Cory Spangenberg hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning that chased MadBum from his first home start in more than three months as San Diego defeated San Francisco.
Bumgarner (0-4) struck out five and walked one over 6 1/3 innings, taking his home mound for the first time since spraining his pitching shoulder in an April 20 dirt bike accident. The 2014 World Series MVP is winless after six starts this season. San Francisco is 0-6 in those games, having given the lefty ace just 10 runs of support.
Hunter Renfroe came off the disabled list and hit an early two-run homer to help Chacin win his third straight decision. Wil Myers added a run-scoring double as the Padres bounced back from an embarrassing 18-4 rout by the Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field.
Chacin (9-7) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.
San Francisco loaded the bases against Brad Hand with two outs in the eighth, but Buster Posey flied out. Brandon Maurer finished for his 20th save, and San Diego has won 15 of the last 20 meetings in the rivalry dating to last year's All-Star break.
BLUE JAYS 8, RED SOX 6
BOSTON (AP) — Justin Smoak hit a pair of homers and Steve Pearce drove in two runs when Boston second baseman Brock Holt lost his popup in the sun, giving Toronto a four-game split.
Including the 15-inning game on Tuesday with the Blue Jays, the AL East-leading Red Sox played 76 innings in about 144 hours — the equivalent of 8 1/2 games in six days.
Dominic Leone (2-0) earned the win. Francisco Liriano got just five outs but Toronto came back with four runs in the third to take a 5-3 lead against Doug Fister (0-4).
Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 24th save.
DIAMONDBACKS 12, REDS 2
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Lamb hit a pair of three-run homers and Patrick Corbin pitched into the eighth inning during an emergency start, sending Arizona over Cincinnati.
Arizona stabilized itself by taking two of three in the series. The Diamondbacks had dropped eight of nine heading into the set, falling behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot.
Lamb homered in the first inning off Luis Castillo (1-3) and again in the ninth for a career-high six RBIs.
Scheduled starter Taijuan Walker was scratched after his wife, Heather, went into labor Thursday morning. Corbin (7-9) was moved up a day and wound up with his first victory since June 16.
Arizona newcomer J.D. Martinez didn't play, a day after a pitch bruised his hand.
METS 3, CARDINALS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal was late covering first base on a two-out grounder by Jose Reyes that turned into a game-winning single in the ninth inning for the New York Mets.
A leadoff walk and T.J. Rivera's single put runners on the corners with two outs. Reyes then hit a grounder up the first base line, and Matt Carpenter fielded it cleanly well behind the bag. Rosenthal (2-4) was slow to leave the mound, and the speedy Reyes easily beat him to the base with a headfirst dive.
Addison Reed (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth.
ORIOLES 9, RANGERS 7
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones both homered and drove in three runs, and Baltimore rallied to beat Cole Hamels and Texas to complete a four-game sweep.
Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis also went deep for the Orioles, who trailed 5-1 in the fifth inning before coming back to hand Hamels (4-1) his first loss in 10 starts this season.
Baltimore hit 10 home runs in the series and outscored Texas 34-11. The Orioles' four-game winning streak is their longest since a six-game run in early May.
Miguel Castro (2-1) worked the sixth for Baltimore after starter Wade Miley allowed five runs over five innings.
Mike Napoli homered for the Rangers, whose five-game skid matches their season high.
Adrian Beltre had two hits for Texas and has 2,985 in his career, tied with Sam Rice for 31st place.
Hamels brought a 21-inning scoreless streak into the game and extended it to 24 before Schoop homered in the fourth.
ROYALS 16, TIGERS 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brandon Moss drove in four runs, Mike Moustakas had three RBIs and Kansas City routed error-prone Detroit.
Eric Hosmer and Whit Merrifield homered for the Royals, who moved within 1½ games of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. The 16 runs and 19 hits were season highs for Kansas City.
Detroit committed three errors in the Royals' four-run first inning, when only one run was earned. It was the most errors the Tigers have made in an inning since May 1, 2010.
Michael Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, threw 37 pitches in the first. The heat index was 107 when the game started.
Fulmer (10-7), who had won his previous four starts, was removed after facing 18 batters. He retired only eight, and eight scored. It was the shortest outing of his career.
Danny Duffy (6-6) was staked to an 8-0 lead, but struggled to make it into the sixth.
