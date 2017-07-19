Minnesota United's Christian Ramirez
Minnesota United's Christian Ramirez 21) collides with Houston Dynamo goalie Tyler Deric during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 19, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Sports

July 19, 2017 7:53 PM

Dynamo remain winless on the road, draw 0-0 with Minnesota

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Bobby Shuttleworth saved all four Houston shots on goal and Minnesota United tied the Dynamo 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Expansion Minnesota (5-11-4) has gone 261 minutes without a goal. Shuttleworth has four shutouts this season and 38th in his MLS career.

Houston (8-7-5) dropped to 0-7-3 on road.

Minnesota dominated the possession, controlling the ball for 66 percent of the time, but managed just four total shots, two of which were saved by Houston goalkeeper Tyler Deric.

Deric has two shutouts this season and 17 overall.

Houston had shots in 80th and 84th minutes, but Vicente Sanchez missed a header high from the center of the box and Jose Escalante misfired right on a long-range shot from a difficult angle.

Christian Ramirez had the best chance late for Minnesota, but his shot from the right side of the six-yard box was saved by Deric.

