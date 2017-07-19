Sports

July 19, 2017 6:15 PM

4 Wimbledon, French Open matches flagged for unusual betting

The Associated Press
LONDON

The Tennis Integrity Unit says a total of four matches at Wimbledon and the French Open have been flagged for unusual betting patterns.

The TIU's quarterly report, released Wednesday, says a total of 53 match alerts were received from April to June out of a total of more than 31,000 professional matches. There were 73 alerts during the same period last year.

Three of the recently flagged matches were at Wimbledon — two in qualifying, one in the main draw — and one was at Roland Garros. Only four were at ATP or WTA tour events. The other 45 were at low-level Challenger, Futures or ITF tournaments.

The TIU says each alert is assessed but is not, on its own, evidence of match-fixing, because other reasons can affect betting patterns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament 2:03

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters 3:04

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters

View More Video