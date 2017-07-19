AHL allowing players on minor league deals to go to Olympics

FILE - In this Thursday, April 23, 2009 file photo, Dave Andrews, president and CEO of the American Hockey League, announces that the AHL all-star game will be played at the Portland Civic Center in 2010 in Portland, Maine. Players on American Hockey League contracts will be eligible to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics. President and CEO David Andrews confirmed through a league spokesman Wednesday, July 19, 2017 that teams were informed they could loan players on AHL contracts to national teams for the purposes of participating in the Pyeongchang Olympics. Portland Press Herald via AP, File Gordon Chibroski