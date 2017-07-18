Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper watches his home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper watches his home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Chris Carlson AP Photo
Sports

July 18, 2017 10:15 PM

Harper gets 4 hits to win Trout duel, Nats beat Angels 4-3

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Bryce Harper went 4 for 4 with a homer, and he tripled and scored on Ryan Zimmerman's tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning of the Washington Nationals' sixth straight victory, 4-3 over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Harper and Mike Trout traded first-inning homers, but Harper won the superstar duel with another spectacular offensive game in his 24-for-51 July. He barely missed hitting for the cycle when he was out by a few millimeters at second while trying to stretch a single in the third inning.

Trout went 1 for 4 with an RBI groundout in the ninth as the Angels rallied against new Washington reliever Sean Doolittle, who got a hairy save.

Albert Pujols flied out to left to end it, stranding Kole Calhoun at second.

