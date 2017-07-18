Los Angeles Angels' Cameron Maybin, center, is helped off the field after being injured sliding into second during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Los Angeles Angels' Cameron Maybin, center, is helped off the field after being injured sliding into second during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Chris Carlson AP Photo

Sports

July 18, 2017 7:52 PM

Angels' Cam Maybin leaves in 1st inning after awkward slide

The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Cameron Maybin has left the Los Angeles Angels' game against Washington in the first inning after sliding awkwardly into second base.

Maybin was replaced by Ben Revere in left field Tuesday night.

Maybin opened the first with a single, but Nationals starter Edwin Jackson pitched out when Maybin took off to steal second. Maybin then adjusted his slide too late and dragged his right leg awkwardly behind him.

The Angels' training staff came to his aid. A grimacing Maybin was helped to the dugout.

Maybin began the night batting .236 in his debut season with the Angels. His first-inning single was just his third hit in 35 at-bats, but he leads the AL with 25 stolen bases.

