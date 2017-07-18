Sports

Semi-pro football player dies in Wichita shootings

The Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan.

Authorities have arrested one suspect in the weekend shooting death of a semi-pro football player in Wichita and continue looking for two others.

KAKE-TV (http://bit.ly/2tBrvCP ) reports that police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Timothy Golden, who was a tight end for the Kansas Cougars. Police say Golden was found dead Saturday afternoon inside an apartment building and that the 18-year-old suspect was arrested that day. The man was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder early Sunday.

Cougars Head Coach Darrell Nave described Golden as a "very energetic kid." Nave said he had anticipated that Golden was going to have a "breakout season" because he "just wanted to be a better athlete."

Police declined to discuss a motive because two of the suspects haven't yet been arrested.

