Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez aids home plate umpire Chris Segal after he was accidentally hit on the head by Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson's bat during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017.
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez aids home plate umpire Chris Segal after he was accidentally hit on the head by Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson's bat during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez aids home plate umpire Chris Segal after he was accidentally hit on the head by Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson's bat during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, July 17, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo

Sports

July 17, 2017 5:53 PM

Home plate umpire Chris Segal hit by Josh Donaldson's bat

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Home plate umpire Chris Segal is remaining in the game after getting hit in the head by Josh Donaldson's bat in a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox.

Donaldson was the third batter in the game Monday night at Fenway Park. He took a swing at a pitch from Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez and lost the handle on his bat. It flew behind him and hit Segal on the top of the head, and the umpire crumpled to the ground.

Boston catcher Christian Vazquez tried to help him to his feet, but Segal went back to the ground and remained there until the training staff came running out.

After a few minutes, Segal was smiling. Segal, who was wearing a mask and a baseball cap but no helmet, remained in the game.

Donaldson struck out swinging.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament 2:03

Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters 3:04

This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters

View More Video